    Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Agatha rises to 19

    10 June 2022, 18:40

    BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll in the Mexican state of Oaxaca from Hurricane Agatha rose to 19, the governor said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said nine more people were killed and search efforts to find six missing people are continuing.

    Meanwhile, Mexican authorities declared a state of emergency for 25 villages in the state as it has been affected by the first hurricane of the season in the Pacific since the end of May.

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he had ordered relevant institutions to deliver aid to those affected by the hurricane.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters
