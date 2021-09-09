Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

    9 September 2021, 16:41

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The death toll in the US state of Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rose to 26, the Louisiana Health Department said Wednesday.

    The 11 additional fatalities occurred in New Orleans between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 and were confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office, the department said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Nine of the victims, who were elderly, died from «excessive heat during an extended power outage,» and two others perished because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

    The ages of the victims range between 24 and 79.

    Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it mass flooding and damage that devastated wide swathes of the state. One million people were left without power.

    US President Joe Biden visited Louisiana on Friday and surveyed the damage there and met with survivors.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis