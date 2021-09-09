Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 September 2021, 16:41
Death toll in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The death toll in the US state of Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rose to 26, the Louisiana Health Department said Wednesday.

The 11 additional fatalities occurred in New Orleans between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 and were confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office, the department said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nine of the victims, who were elderly, died from «excessive heat during an extended power outage,» and two others perished because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The ages of the victims range between 24 and 79.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it mass flooding and damage that devastated wide swathes of the state. One million people were left without power.

US President Joe Biden visited Louisiana on Friday and surveyed the damage there and met with survivors.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study