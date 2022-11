Death toll in Lenin coalmine accident rises to five

3 November 2022, 10:54

SHAKHTINSK. KAZINFORM Rescuers found a body of another miner killed as a result of the accident in Lenin coalmine developed by JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Kazinfor reports.

As the Ministry of Emergencies reported, the body was found at 09:09 am during a rescue operation.













Photo: instagram.com/shk_kz