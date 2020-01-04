Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll in Indonesia's capital floods rises to 43, 390,000 displaced

    4 January 2020, 12:11

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The death toll in flooding that hit Indonesia's capital of Jakarta and its peripheral areas has risen to 43, with more than 390,000 people displaced, the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Friday.

    T he agency said the deaths were caused by drowning, hypothermia, electrocution and landslides, Xinhua reports.

    The torrential rains hitting the capital and nearby areas since New Year's Eve have also disrupted public transportation systems.

    Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency forecasts the heavy rains may continue in Jakarta until Saturday.

    Jakarta and its surrounding areas are home to more than 30 million people. In 2007, such magnitude floods in those areas killed at least 80 people and displaced about 320,000 others.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis