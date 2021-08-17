Death toll in Haiti from powerful earthquake rises to 1,419

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 1,419 people are dead and more than 6,900 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the country’s civil defense agency said late Monday.

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Anadolu Agency reports.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami alert in the region warning that waves could rise 3 meters (9.8 feet). The alert was later lifted.

A magnitude-5.2 aftershock was felt and more aftershocks are expected in the coming days, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Officials said the USGS recorded nine aftershocks since the main earthquake.

The country, which has suffered huge devastation and tremors, has called for international help.

One of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the last century occurred in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010.

According to official figures, 316,000 people died and 300,000 were injured in the magnitude-7.0 quake that occurred in the south of the country.

About 1.3 million people were left homeless in the aftermath.