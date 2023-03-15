Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll in Cutro shipwreck climbs to 86 – ANSA

15 March 2023, 22:00
Death toll in Cutro shipwreck climbs to 86 – ANSA Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Rescuers recovered the body of a young girl in waters off Steccato di Cutro in Italy's southern Calabria region on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the February 26 migrant boat shipwreck to 86, ANSA reports.

Earlier on Wednesday four more bodies were found in the shipwreck area, sources said.

One of the corpses belonged to a child aged seven or eight, while the other three were adults - two men and a woman.
The latest victim to be found is estimated to be three years old, taking to 35 the number of minors known to have died and to 25 the number of children under 12.
At least 16 people are missing feared dead following the shipwreck.
80 people survived.


