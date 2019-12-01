Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll in bus crash in Russia’s Far East soars to 19

    1 December 2019, 20:45

    CHITA. KAZINFORM - A total of 19 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into the river in the Transbaikal Region, in Russia’s Far East, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

    «According to updated information, the bus was carrying 43 passengers and a driver. A total of 41 people were injured in the road accident, 19 of them were killed, including two children. Some 14 people were hospitalized and three of them are in serious condition,» a spokesperson for the ministry said.

    Earlier reports said15 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

    The bus, en route from Sretensk to Chita, veered off the bridge and plunged into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 km from Sretensk, in the Transbaikal Region. The bus driver was killed in the accident.

    According to preliminary data, driver failed to control his vehicle after a tyre burst.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future