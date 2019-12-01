Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll in bus crash in Russia’s Far East soars to 19

1 December 2019, 20:45
Death toll in bus crash in Russia’s Far East soars to 19

CHITA. KAZINFORM - A total of 19 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into the river in the Transbaikal Region, in Russia’s Far East, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

«According to updated information, the bus was carrying 43 passengers and a driver. A total of 41 people were injured in the road accident, 19 of them were killed, including two children. Some 14 people were hospitalized and three of them are in serious condition,» a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Earlier reports said15 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

The bus, en route from Sretensk to Chita, veered off the bridge and plunged into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 km from Sretensk, in the Transbaikal Region. The bus driver was killed in the accident.

According to preliminary data, driver failed to control his vehicle after a tyre burst.

Source: TASS

Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil