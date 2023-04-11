Go to the main site
    Death toll in building collapse in southern France rises to 6

    11 April 2023, 20:16

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a building collapse in southern France rose to six as more bodies were found in the rubble, local media reported on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The building collapsed after midnight from Saturday to Sunday in the city of Marseille, according to the daily Le Figaro. Another nearby building also collapsed a few hours later.

    Six bodies have been recovered so far and a search and rescue operation continued for two missing people, Le Figaro reported, citing Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens.

    The dead included three women and a man, aged from 65 to 88, according to police.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

