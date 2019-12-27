Go to the main site
    Death toll in Almaty plane crash rises

    27 December 2019, 09:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New details about those killed in the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty city earlier this morning have emerged, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to preliminary data, nine people were killed in the plane crash. Nine people, including six children, were injured.

    The Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport at 7:22 am this morning. The plane lost its altitude near Kyzyl Tu village and crashed into a two-storey building there.

