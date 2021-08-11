Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll in Algeria forest fires rises to 42, including 25 soldiers

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 August 2021, 17:14
ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll in Algeria from wildfires that broke out east of the capital has risen to 42, including 25 soldiers, the government said late Tuesday.

Several Algerian provinces have for days witnessed outbreaks of massive fires that were exacerbated because of a severe heatwave and hot and strong southern winds, Anadolu Agency reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that 25 military personnel died while rescuing more than 100 people from fires in the eastern part of the country.

«With great sadness and sorrow, I received the news of the martyrdom of 25 members of the People's National Army,» Tebboune tweeted.

He emphasized that they were killed «after they succeeded in rescuing more than 100 citizens from the blazing fires, in the mountains of Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.»

He extended his «condolences to all the families of the martyrs.»

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun expressed sadness over Algeria's loss and expressed his country's support.


