    • Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to three

    15 August 2022 08:28

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to three as rescuers found one more body under the debris, the press service of the Armenian health ministry told TASS on Sunday, TASS reports.

    «The body of a woman has been found. She is the third victim,» it said.

    A blast rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan. According to Armenian Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan, twenty people who cannot get in touch with their relatives contacted the ministry.

    According to the health ministry, sixty-one people were taken to hospitals, with 36 of them being in condition of moderate gravity.

