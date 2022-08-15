Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to three
15 August 2022 08:28

Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to three

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to three as rescuers found one more body under the debris, the press service of the Armenian health ministry told TASS on Sunday, TASS reports.

«The body of a woman has been found. She is the third victim,» it said.

A blast rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan. According to Armenian Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan, twenty people who cannot get in touch with their relatives contacted the ministry.

According to the health ministry, sixty-one people were taken to hospitals, with 36 of them being in condition of moderate gravity.

Photo: tass.com



Related news
President Tokayev condoles with Armenian PM over Yerevan explosion victims
Armenia to declare national day of mourning
Deaths from Armenian mall blast rise to 16
Read also
Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Climate change turning up heat in Europe's forests
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive