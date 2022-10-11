Go to the main site
    Death toll from Venezuela landslide rises to 36

    11 October 2022, 21:16

    CARACAS. KAZINFORM - The weekend landslide in Venezuela's north central state of Aragua has killed 36 by Monday afternoon, with 56 persons missing, Minister for Internal Relations, Justice, and Peace Remigio Ceballos said, Xinhua reports.

    The Venezuelan government has distributed 300 tons of food and water in the affected area, he said, adding that more than 3,000 members of police and fire departments, the Civil Protection agency and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces have been deployed to help with the recovery efforts.

    Earlier, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that 317 homes have been completely destroyed and 757 damaged in the town of Las Tejerias, where the tragedy occurred.

    While electricity has been restored, potable water service is still out of order, she said.


    Photo: PA images
