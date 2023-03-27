Go to the main site
    Death toll from U.S. chocolate factory explosion climbs to 7

    27 March 2023, 22:20

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The death toll from an explosion and fire at a chocolate factory in West Reading, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, had risen to seven, authorities said on Sunday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    «All seven presumptive missing have been found,» West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement issued on Sunday night.

    None of the victims will be named until authorities are certain that their families have been contacted, said Kaag.

    The explosion took place at the R.M. Palmer Company, which makes chocolate, on Friday afternoon. Ten people were sent to the hospital.

    Kaag said that there will be three buildings condemned around the site out of precaution as the investigation continues.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

