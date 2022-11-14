Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from Seoul Halloween crowd crush rises to 158

    14 November 2022, 11:57

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood rose by one to 158, authorities said Monday, YONHAP reported.

    The additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

    A total of 132 South Koreans and 26 foreigners were killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29.

    Funeral procedures for 130 South Koreans have been completed and the bodies of 24 foreign nationals have been sent to their home countries, it said.

    Out of the 196 people injured, 10 are still being treated at hospitals, the authorities said.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19