Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia rises to 48

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 18:02
Death toll from Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia rises to 48

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll following the eruption of the highest and most active volcano on Indonesia’s Java island has risen to 48, authorities said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Search operations are still ongoing and at least four rescue teams are currently on the ground, according to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Nearly 10,000 people have been moved out of nearby areas since Mt. Semeru erupted on Dec. 4, the agency said.

The volcano spewed thick columns of ash thousands of meters into the sky and searing lava flowed down its slopes after heavy rains sparked the sudden eruption.

Several villages were blanketed with falling ash and houses damaged by volcanic debris.

Mt. Semeru, which stands 3,676 meters (over 12,000 feet) above sea level, previously erupted in December 2020 and January this year.

Indonesia, an archipelago home to nearly 275 million people, sits along the Pacific «Ring of Fire,» an area with several fault lines that make it prone to frequent volcanic activity and earthquakes.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches