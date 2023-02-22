Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310

    22 February 2023, 07:39

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country’s disaster management agency said Tuesday.

    The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes, centered in Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 7,184 aftershocks, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

    More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

    Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

    Teams set up a total of 301,289 tents and 6,375 containers in the earthquake zone that were dispatched by ministries and relevant institutions as well as other countries and international organizations, it added.

    A total of 14,740 local and international search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, AFAD noted.

    Four mobile social service centers were assigned to disaster psychological support efforts in Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye and Malatya. A total of 698,244 people received psychosocial support, with 497,093 in the earthquake zone and 201,151 outside the quake zone.

    Separately, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced at a press briefing that at least six people were killed and 562 others wounded with 18 in critical condition after a fresh earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southernmost province of Hatay late Monday.

    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January