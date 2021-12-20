Death toll from Philippines Typhoon Rai reaches 169

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines reached 169 on Sunday, local media quoted police as saying.

The super typhoon, which reached a speed of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, caused power outages and serious destruction in south-eastern islands. Many are said to have died after being struck by fallen trees, collapsed walls and other debris, Anadolu Agency reports.

While at least 50 people are missing, it is estimated that approximately 780,000 people have been affected in one form or another, and 300,000 have been preemptively evacuated.

Rescue and emergency assistant efforts are continuing, and the government has announced it will allocate $40 million in aid to deliver relief goods to people in the affected areas.

On average, about 20 storms and typhoons strike the Southeast Asian country every year.

Super Typhoon Rai is said to be the most powerful to hit the country in 2021.



