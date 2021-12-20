Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from Philippines Typhoon Rai reaches 169

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 December 2021, 13:55
Death toll from Philippines Typhoon Rai reaches 169

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines reached 169 on Sunday, local media quoted police as saying.

The super typhoon, which reached a speed of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, caused power outages and serious destruction in south-eastern islands. Many are said to have died after being struck by fallen trees, collapsed walls and other debris, Anadolu Agency reports.

While at least 50 people are missing, it is estimated that approximately 780,000 people have been affected in one form or another, and 300,000 have been preemptively evacuated.

Rescue and emergency assistant efforts are continuing, and the government has announced it will allocate $40 million in aid to deliver relief goods to people in the affected areas.

On average, about 20 storms and typhoons strike the Southeast Asian country every year.

Super Typhoon Rai is said to be the most powerful to hit the country in 2021.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study