Death toll from Philippines typhoon climbs to 389

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a powerful typhoon in the Philippines has climbed to 389 on Monday, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The typhoon, locally called Odette and identified as Rai internationally, hit the archipelago nation last week.

The council said 64 people remain missing while 1,146 have been listed as injured, according to daily Phil Star.

It is reportedly the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this year.

The typhoon brought disaster in many areas of the country where besides deaths and injuries, roads were broken up, electricity is off after poles were plucked out as the typhoon ravaged through townships.

The officials said electricity was restored in 154 cities and municipalities while only 115 have had telecommunications fully restored.

Philippines military soldiers were dispatched to support search and rescue efforts.

The super typhoon, which reached a speed of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, caused power outages and serious destruction in the southeastern islands.

Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Mimaropa, and Caraga regions are the most affected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 1.8 million people were affected by the typhoon.

The devastation brought by the typhoon drew aid from many countries including China, the US, and international agencies, including from the UN.

The UN had called for the provision of $107.2 million in life-saving aid to over half a million people in areas devastated by Typhoon Rai.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) launched emergency relief works in the region affected by Typhoon Rai.

The aid group said that after the typhoon disaster, more than 300,000 people were settled in evacuation camps in the country and over 200,000 moved to different parts of the Philippines.

In the first phase of the aid activities, the IHH distributed food to 500 families in the Cagayan De Oro region of the country.



