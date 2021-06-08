Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from Pakistan trains collision rises to 51

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 June 2021, 11:45
Death toll from Pakistan trains collision rises to 51

KARACHI. KAZINFORM At least 51 people were killed and 100 others injured early Monday in a collision between two passenger trains in southern Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The collision between the northbound and southbound trains occurred near the Ghotki district in southern Sindh province, located 526 kilometers (326 miles) from the provincial capital Karachi, Anadolu Agency reports.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Usman Abdullah told reporters that the accident occurred after rear carriages of the northbound Millat Express derailed and drifted to the parallel track, resulting in a collision with the southbound Sir Syed Express.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed rescue workers and locals pulling bodies and the injured out and loading them into ambulances.

​​​​​​​An investigation has been ordered into the accident.

Abdullah said that at least 51 bodies have been recovered and 100 injured people were rushed to hospitals, out of whom 25 are in critical condition.

The collision disturbed nationwide railway traffic and several trains were stopped at different spots for hours due to the damaged track.

«2 helicopters were flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures,» the Pakistani army said in a statement.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their grief over the tragic accident and offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pakistan has had a long history of train accidents, mainly because of poor infrastructure and a lack of safety standards.

On Oct. 31, 2019, more than 70 people died in an explosion on a moving train near Rahimyar Khan district of northeastern Punjab province which officials later blamed on a fire caused by a short-circuit.

At least 19 members of a small Sikh community died in a collision between a bus and a train in Punjab's Sheikhupura district in July last year.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches