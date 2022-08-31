31 August 2022 11:51

Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,162

KARACHI. KAZINFORM Another 36 people were claimed dead in different rain and flood-related mishaps across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,162, according to the official statistics released on Tuesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 19 were reported from northeastern Punjab province, whose southern districts have been battered by massive floods caused by torrential rains over the past two weeks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nine people, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), were killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The remaining deaths were reported from southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, the authority said.

A total of 3,554 people have been injured in all four provinces, northern Gilgit-Baltistan region and Islamabad-controlled part of Kashmir since mid-June.

Some 33.4 million Pakistanis in 72 districts across the country have been affected by the ongoing rainfall and floods, the NDMA said.

Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, and washed away nearly a million animals.

Photo: aa.com.tr