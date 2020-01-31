Death toll from new coronavirus in China climbs to 213

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A total of 9,692 cases of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV were confirmed in China, and the death toll reached 213, China's National Health Commission said on Friday.

The Wangyi news portal earlier reported that there were 9,390 confirmed cases in China, and the death toll reached 213, TASS reports.

Most coronavirus cases are reported in Hubei province (over 5,800 infected and 204 dead) and its administrative center Wuhan, followed by Zhejiang province (428 people infected), Guangdong province (354 people infected) and Henan province (278 people infected, two people dead).

A total of 121 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Beijing, and one person died from the virus there. In China's Heilonjiang province bordering Russia, 44 cases were confirmed, and two people died.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 19 other countries. The WHO declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.



