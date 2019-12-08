Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll from Nairobi building collapse hits 5

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 December 2019, 11:05
NAIROBI. KAZINFORM Death toll from a building which collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Friday rose to five on Saturday as authorities intensify search and rescue efforts.

James Wanyoike, Nairobi county assistant commissioner said the number of persons missing has reduced to 26 from 30 while the number of those who have been rescued has risen to 33, Xinhua reports.

Wanyoike told journalists at the scene that rescue operations at the six storey housing structure that collapsed in Tassia estate located east of Nairobi are still underway.

He said a 15-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

Experts say the east African nation has a vibrant construction industry that has become a huge boost to the East African nation's real estate sector, with hundreds of houses being put up across the country each day.

However, as the sector booms, the increased collapse of houses especially during rainy seasons points to the weaknesses in the industry, according to experts.

