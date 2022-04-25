Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from missing tourist boat in Japan rises to 11

    25 April 2022, 19:50

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll after the disappearance of a tour boat in Japan increased to 11 on Monday, while rescuers continue efforts to find 15 more missing passengers, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Japan Coast Guard confirmed the death of a 3-year-old girl, who was found at a location where she had «likely drifted due to the wind and tide,» Kyodo News reported.

    The boat carrying 26 passengers, including two children and a two-member crew, went missing in rough waters on Saturday.

    It left the port of Shari on Japan’s northernmost Hokkaido island around 10 a.m. (0100GMT) to cruise along the peninsula, which was classified as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005 and is home to several rare animal and plant species.

    On Sunday, seven men and three women were confirmed dead.

    Japanese authorities have launched a probe into the accident and dispatched aircraft and vessels for the rescue mission.

    Local fishing boats and tourist vessels have also joined the search.

    Noriyuki Toyoda, 54, captain of the ill-fated vessel, was «warned» not to set sail due to rough weather on Saturday, according to the Kyodo report.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
    Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
    M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future