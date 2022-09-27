Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll from Izhevsk school shooting up to 17
27 September 2022, 07:58

Death toll from Izhevsk school shooting up to 17

IZHEVSK. KAZINFORM The death toll from the Izhevsk school shooting has risen to 17, including 11 children, the press service of the government of the Republic of Udmurtia said on Monday, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee, TASS reported.

«According to the Russian Investigative Committee, seventeen people, including eleven children and six adults, have died,» the press service said.

On Monday morning, a shooting incident occurred at school No. 88 in Izhevsk. The tragedy left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. A criminal case was opened. Udmurtia has declared a three-day period of mourning.

Photo: Ilyas Bekmansurov/TASS


