Death toll from heavy rains, floods in Sudan climbs to 75
17 August 2022 12:55

KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM The death toll from the recent heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 75, the country's National Council for Civil Defense said Tuesday.

In addition, 30 people were injured, while 12,551 homes destroyed and 20,751 others damaged during the rain, the council said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issued a report on Sunday saying about 38,000 people across Sudan had been affected by rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.

Photo: tellerreport.com




