Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 99

    15 August 2023, 21:47

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 99, authorities said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a press conference that «there are 99 so far,» and about 25 percent of the affected area has been searched.

    «The scale of destruction is incredible,» said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

    More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, with roughly 86 percent of them being residential buildings, according to the governor.

    In an interview on Monday, the governor warned that 10 to 20 more wildfire victims could be found daily as search crews continued combing through scorched ruins on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

    The wildfire is now the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on Nov. 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.

    The Lahaina fire, which has burned 2,170 acres (around 8.78 square kilometers), was 85 percent contained as of Monday, Maui County officials said in a Monday update.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2023 summer was hottest ever on record: UN weather agency
    21 injured in fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan
    Cyclone rips Italy with cloudbursts, gales and 'maxi waves'
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador