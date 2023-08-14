Death toll from Hawaii wildfires hits 93

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The death toll from the Maui wildfires in U.S. state of Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County's website.

The death toll was 89 earlier in the day. Officials believe the current fire could end up being the deadliest disaster in the country's history, Xinhua reports.

Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, wildfires on Maui are raging through dry brush that covers the island and firefighting efforts may be hampered by limited staff and equipment.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned that the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.