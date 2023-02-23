Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from floods, landslides rises to 48 in Brazil

    23 February 2023, 20:20

    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The death toll in southeast Brazil's flood-ravaged Sao Paulo state rose to 48 as rescuers continued to search for missing people, local authorities said Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    Sao Paulo's state government said 47 victims were in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, and one was in Ubatuba.

    Some 40 people are still missing, and most are believed to be buried under a mountain of mud left by landslides in the state.

    According to the government, three children have been rescued, and 28 people, including six children, have remained hospitalized since Sunday.

    The coastal region, one of the state's top tourism destinations, was battered in 24 hours by twice as much rain as February typically receives.

    Brazil's Navy has set up a mobile port in the area, 190 km northeast of the city of Sao Paulo, to allow the numerous tourists stranded by impassable roads to leave.

    Photo: english.kyodonews.net

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open