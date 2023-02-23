Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from floods, landslides rises to 48 in Brazil

23 February 2023, 20:20
Death toll from floods, landslides rises to 48 in Brazil

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The death toll in southeast Brazil's flood-ravaged Sao Paulo state rose to 48 as rescuers continued to search for missing people, local authorities said Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

Sao Paulo's state government said 47 victims were in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, and one was in Ubatuba.

Some 40 people are still missing, and most are believed to be buried under a mountain of mud left by landslides in the state.

According to the government, three children have been rescued, and 28 people, including six children, have remained hospitalized since Sunday.

The coastal region, one of the state's top tourism destinations, was battered in 24 hours by twice as much rain as February typically receives.

Brazil's Navy has set up a mobile port in the area, 190 km northeast of the city of Sao Paulo, to allow the numerous tourists stranded by impassable roads to leave.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net


Related news
Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara
Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News