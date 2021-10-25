Death toll from floods, landslides in northern India rises to 72

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The death toll from flash floods and landslides in northern India last week has risen to 72, disaster authorities announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fresh information by the State Emergency Operation Center revealed that another 26 people were injured in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, while four remain missing.

As many as 224 houses were damaged due to the heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the state before eventually subsiding.

The Nainital district recorded the highest casualties with 35, according to the center.

Rescue operations were launched by the authorities soon after the rains battered the state, leading to massive destruction.

Groups of trekkers who had gone missing in the mountains and were hit by the bad weather last week were also among the casualties.