Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from floods, landslides climbs to 146 in Brazilian city of Petropolis

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 February 2022, 13:15
Death toll from floods, landslides climbs to 146 in Brazilian city of Petropolis

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The death toll from landslides and floods that occurred Tuesday in the city of Petropolis in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state rose to 146 on Saturday, as rescue efforts had stretched into their fifth day, the Civil Defense has said, Xinhua reports.

The number of missing stands at 191, with 24 people rescued since Tuesday, the Civil Defense said.

Attempts to find survivors under the mountains of mud that swept through neighborhoods Tuesday were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to more rain and the risk of further landslides.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the region on Friday and described what he saw as a «war scene.»

Several hills collapsed during the heavy rains, carrying away homes and vehicles, as residents continue to dig through the mud to search for their missing loved ones.

About 14 states of the country have sent tracking dogs and rescue teams to aid the search for survivors.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches