Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 78

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 August 2021, 07:14
Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 78

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll rose to 78 from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region, authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain hit the region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 62 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Fourteen others died in Sinop province, along with one person in Bartin province. Seven victims are being treated at hospitals, it said, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu and 560 in Sinop were evacuated, added the agency.

It was also announced Monday that 47 people were reported missing in Sinop and Kastamonu.

Rescue and relief efforts continue in flood-hit areas with 8,100 personnel, 1,000 vehicles, 21 helicopters and 81 ambulances.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the worst-hit flood area in Bozkurt, Kastamonu on Friday.

Erdogan announced that places affected had been declared disaster zones and are slated for government aid.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study