Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from floods in southern India rises to 28

    18 October 2021, 21:16

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The death toll from flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28, a state government statement said on Monday.

    Some 22 people died in Kottayam and Idukki, two worst-affected districts in the state, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinaravi Vijayan on Monday called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the rain-affected areas and to intensify relief work.

    With rising water levels in various dams, the state government has issued alerts that shutters of certain dams will be raised, which will increase water levels of rivers in the south and central Kerala.

    The search for missing people continues in various places of Kottayam district, where landslides struck.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that rains in Kerala are likely to gain strength from Oct. 20 onwards.

    Around 4,000 people have been shifted to relief camps by the government in affected districts, according to an official statement.

    On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vijayan to take stock of the situation in the state.

    «Spoke to Kerala CM (chief minister) and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,« Modi said on Twitter.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region