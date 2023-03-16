Death toll from floods in southeastern Türkiye rises to 14

ADIYAMAN/SANLIURFA, Türkiye. KAZINFORM The death toll rose to 13 from flash floods that hit Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces, the country’s interior minister said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Sanliurfa that 12 people in Sanliurfa and two in Adiyaman were killed.

He said search and rescue efforts for five people who are missing are currently underway in three locations.

«Heavy rain started in the earthquake area as of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. As of 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday, this rain intensified in Sanliurfa and Adiyaman,» he said.

Heavy downpours caused a river, especially in Adiyaman's Tut district and in Malatya's Dogansehir district to overflow causing flooding, he added.

The Sanliurfa governorship announced on Twitter that education at all levels was suspended for one day.

After a woman died in the floodwater, the body of another woman was found in ongoing search and rescue efforts in Tut.

In an area of approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) long, around 300 rescuers, including divers, continue their search and rescue efforts in and around the river.

Meanwhile, the number of people who died in Sanliurfa due to the flood rose to 12 after the remains of five victims were recovered in the basement of an apartment building.

Two other bodies were also retrieved from a vehicle caught in a flooded underpass.

Disaster teams, police, gendarmerie, and municipality staff continue to evacuate areas at risk of flooding.

This comes after Adiyaman and Sanliurfa were hit last month by twin earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and left more than 48,000 dead.