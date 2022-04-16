Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from floods in South Africa climbs to 341

    16 April 2022, 11:11

    JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM The death toll from devastating floods in the eastern coastal South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 341, a top official announced late Thursday.

    «A total number of 40,723 people have been affected, and sadly, 341 fatalities have been recorded,» KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Zikalala said they were still tallying the number of missing people, but so far, 55 injuries have been registered.

    The premier said 248 schools have been damaged as well as several water plants, leading to a shortage of drinking water.

    «The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and the service delivery network in the province is unprecedented,» said Zikalala.

    The unusually heavy rains began a few days ago in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to massive floods that have wreaked havoc in the country’s most popular holiday destination ahead of the Easter holidays.

    Officials say this is the country’s worst natural disaster in over 30 years.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis