Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from floods in South Africa climbs to 341

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 April 2022, 11:11
Death toll from floods in South Africa climbs to 341

JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM The death toll from devastating floods in the eastern coastal South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 341, a top official announced late Thursday.

«A total number of 40,723 people have been affected, and sadly, 341 fatalities have been recorded,» KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Zikalala said they were still tallying the number of missing people, but so far, 55 injuries have been registered.

The premier said 248 schools have been damaged as well as several water plants, leading to a shortage of drinking water.

«The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and the service delivery network in the province is unprecedented,» said Zikalala.

The unusually heavy rains began a few days ago in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to massive floods that have wreaked havoc in the country’s most popular holiday destination ahead of the Easter holidays.

Officials say this is the country’s worst natural disaster in over 30 years.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study