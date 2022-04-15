Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from floods in South Africa climbs to 341

    15 April 2022, 07:37

    JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM The death toll from devastating floods in the eastern coastal South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 341, a top official announced late Thursday.

    «A total number of 40,723 people have been affected, and sadly, 341 fatalities have been recorded,» KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Zikalala said they were still tallying the number of missing people, but so far, 55 injuries have been registered.

    The premier said 248 schools have been damaged as well as several water plants, leading to a shortage of drinking water.

    «The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and the service delivery network in the province is unprecedented,» said Zikalala.

    The unusually heavy rains began a few days ago in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to massive floods that have wreaked havoc in the country’s most popular holiday destination ahead of the Easter holidays.

    Officials say this is the country’s worst natural disaster in over 30 years.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future