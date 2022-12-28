Death toll from floods in Philippines soars to 25

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM-The death toll from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines soared to 25 while a search for 26 missing people is ongoing, authorities said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement on Wednesday that nine people are also injured in rains and floods that hit the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend, ruining Christmas celebrations.

According to the latest details, the rains and floods affected at least 10 regions of the archipelago nation involving 29 provinces.

Heavy rains were recorded in Camarines Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao regions.

According to the disaster management agency, the flooding affected over 102,476 families involving more than 393,069 individuals.

Around 147,86 people were displaced due to the rains and floods and are now staying in 292 evacuation centers, it added.



Photo: Anadolu Agency





