    Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 49

    2 January 2023, 11:45

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The number of people killed in floods triggered by heavy rains in the Philippines has risen to 49, according to media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to CNN Philippines, a statement by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 49 people died in the floods, 16 people were injured, and search and rescue efforts for 22 missing people were ongoing.

    The statement said that the majority of the casualties happened in Northern Mindanao.

    It said that nearly 554,000 people were affected by the floods, more than 51,400 people were displaced, and over 10,100 people are in evacuation facilities.

    The Philippines, which is hit by an average of 20 typhoons and storms every year, is one of the countries that suffer the most from natural disasters.


