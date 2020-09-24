Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll from flooding in Sudan climbs to 124

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 September 2020, 15:12
KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM - The death toll from flooding in Sudan caused by months of heavy rains has risen to 124, the country's Interior Ministry said early Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 100,000 homes have become partially or completely unusable due to floods.

Earlier this month, Sudan’s Security and Defense Council declared a national state of emergency for three months and designated Sudan a «natural disaster zone.»

The emergency proclamation was decided on at a meeting of the council headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of the country’s Sovereign Council.


