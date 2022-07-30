Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Death toll from flash floods in Iran reaches 53

    30 July 2022 13:41

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM At least 53 people have been killed in recent flash floods in different Iranian provinces, a senior Iranian rescue and relief official said on Friday.

    Mehdi Vallipour, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, told the semi-official Fars News Agency that 16 people were still missing, Xinhua reports.

    Vallipour noted that 3,000 people have so far been provided with emergency accommodation and another 1,300 were transferred to safe places.

    Rescue operations are being carried out by 687 rescue teams comprising 3,000 rescuers, he added.

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday ordered the ministers, heads of organizations and governor-generals across the country to mobilize all their facilities to manage the possible floods, according to the presidential website.

    «It is necessary for the governor-generals to provide relief to the flooded areas in their provinces or to certain neighboring provinces with all available facilities,» he said.

    Earlier in the day, Hossein-Ali Mohammadi, head of the Crisis Management Organization of Mazandaran Province, said that the flood has resulted in the partial collapse of a building and the destruction of a bridge, in addition to the damage to a provincial road.

    Mohammadi said in some cities, power and telecommunication networks have had temporary outages.

    The ongoing heavy rainfalls, expected to continue until Monday, have so far led to flooding in 20 Iranian provinces, causing damage to 100 counties and 300 villages.

    Residents in the affected areas have been warned against going to potentially high-risk areas, such as river banks and watercourses. ■

    Photo: AP/Wahid Salemi
    #Incidents #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
    Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
    New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
    Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases