Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096

21 March 2023, 12:04
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096 Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA . KAZINFORM The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last month has risen to 50,096, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said 107,204 people were injured.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.​​​​​​​


