    Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 41

    28 January 2020, 09:12

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Turkey has risen to 41, the country's disaster relief agency said Monday.

    The 6.8-magnitude quake shook the eastern Elazig province late on Friday. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The last body trapped under the debris was recovered, Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said in a tweet.

    Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters that 18 out of 86 injured were under intensive care at medical facilities.

    Out of 1,607 injured people, 1,516 have been discharged from the hospital, while 45 people who were trapped under the debris of houses and buildings have been rescued, according to AFAD.

    A total of 948 aftershocks were felt, it added.

    AFAD said rescue work continues in the region with more than 3,800 personnel, hundreds of vehicles and 22 sniffer dogs.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

