Death toll from earthquake in Türkiye soars to 3,381

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye rose to 3,381, Kazinform reports.

According to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), at least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 more were injured as a result of deadly quakes that struck Kahramanmaraş.

As earlier reported, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Pazarcık on early February 6.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over strong earthquakes in the country’s southeast.

Another quake hit today Adıyaman Province. The epicenter of the 5.3 magnitude quake was in Gölbaşı district.

As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers and health workers left for Türkiye to join rescue operations.

A total of 5,775 buildings collapsed across the quake-hit provinces.



Photo: Anadolu Agency

