    Death toll from cyclone in southern Brazil rises to 16

    21 June 2023, 18:12

    BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a cyclone that hit southern Brazil last week has reached 16, according to the governor of the affected state, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    Search efforts for the missing continue uninterrupted, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said Tuesday.

    The cyclone has caused floods and landslides, leaving 3,200 people homeless and prompting evacuations, said Leite.

    Authorities have distributed basic food packages to evacuated families and rescue operations remain challenging due to adverse weather conditions.

    The cyclone has also resulted in flight cancellations, road closures and prompted increased measures in neighboring Argentina and Uruguay.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
