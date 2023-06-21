Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from cyclone in southern Brazil rises to 16

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 18:12
Death toll from cyclone in southern Brazil rises to 16 Photo: Anadolu Agency

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a cyclone that hit southern Brazil last week has reached 16, according to the governor of the affected state, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

Search efforts for the missing continue uninterrupted, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said Tuesday.

The cyclone has caused floods and landslides, leaving 3,200 people homeless and prompting evacuations, said Leite.

Authorities have distributed basic food packages to evacuated families and rescue operations remain challenging due to adverse weather conditions.

The cyclone has also resulted in flight cancellations, road closures and prompted increased measures in neighboring Argentina and Uruguay.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023